Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (batting .258 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Mets.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .217.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in 21 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (23.7%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 12 of 38 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.215
|AVG
|.218
|.250
|OBP
|.271
|.338
|SLG
|.291
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.78 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.