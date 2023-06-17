On Saturday, Rafael Devers (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (63) this season while batting .243 with 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 131st and he is 20th in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 39 of 66 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (31.8%).

In 14 games this year, he has homered (21.2%, and 6.0% of his trips to the plate).

Devers has an RBI in 32 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43.9% of his games this season (29 of 66), with two or more runs eight times (12.1%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .267 AVG .212 .329 OBP .260 .493 SLG .513 19 XBH 14 7 HR 10 30 RBI 26 28/13 K/BB 31/6 0 SB 0

