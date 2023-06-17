The Boston Red Sox (35-35) and the New York Yankees (39-31) will match up on Saturday, June 17 at Fenway Park, with Brayan Bello getting the ball for the Red Sox and Clarke Schmidt taking the hill for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Yankees have +105 odds to upset. The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.70 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 15 out of the 27 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Red Sox have an 8-8 record (winning 50% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Red Sox have a 2-2 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 10, or 45.5%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a mark of 8-9 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Justin Turner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 5th Win AL East +12500 - 5th

