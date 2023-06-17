Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox (35-35) and New York Yankees (39-31) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on June 17.

The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (3-4) for the Red Sox and Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 15, or 55.6%, of those games.

This season Boston has won eight of its 16 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 353 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).

