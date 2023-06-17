The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .238.

Calhoun has gotten a hit in 23 of 42 games this season (54.8%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (19.0%).

He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 42), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.2% of his games this year, Calhoun has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .219 AVG .258 .296 OBP .315 .469 SLG .348 8 XBH 4 4 HR 1 9 RBI 7 11/7 K/BB 7/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings