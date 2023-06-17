Yankees vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (35-35) and the New York Yankees (39-31) at Fenway Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 17.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA).
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
Yankees Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Yankees have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a runline.
- The Yankees have won in 10, or 45.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, New York has been victorious eight times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (319 total), New York is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 11
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 13
|@ Mets
|W 7-6
|Luis Severino vs Max Scherzer
|June 14
|@ Mets
|L 4-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Justin Verlander
|June 16
|@ Red Sox
|L 15-5
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 17
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Luis Severino vs James Paxton
|June 20
|Mariners
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs George Kirby
|June 21
|Mariners
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Luis Castillo
|June 22
|Mariners
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Bryan Woo
|June 23
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Dane Dunning
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.