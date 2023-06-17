Saturday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (35-35) and the New York Yankees (39-31) at Fenway Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 17.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Yankees have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a runline.

The Yankees have won in 10, or 45.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, New York has been victorious eight times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (319 total), New York is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Yankees Schedule