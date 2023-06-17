The Boston Red Sox (35-35) will rely on Masataka Yoshida when they host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (39-31) at Fenway Park on Saturday, June 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. A 9-run total is set for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.70 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 15 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have an 8-8 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with 10 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won eight of 17 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+185) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 5th 2nd Win AL East +750 - 2nd

