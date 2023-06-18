Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- In 25 of 47 games this season (53.2%) Wong has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this year (10 of 47), with more than one RBI six times (12.8%).
- He has scored in 21 games this year (44.7%), including five multi-run games (10.6%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.272
|AVG
|.197
|.344
|OBP
|.254
|.519
|SLG
|.348
|10
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/7
|K/BB
|26/4
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
