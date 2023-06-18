Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New York Jets at the moment have the seventh-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +1600.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
New York Betting Insights
- New York won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- A total of five Jets games last season went over the point total.
- Defensively, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).
- Last season the Jets were 3-5 at home and 4-5 on the road.
- When favored last season New York picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.
- The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.
- On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and picked up 94 yards.
- Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).
- Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his passes, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.
- In 17 games last year, C.J. Mosley compiled 1.0 sack to go with 4.0 TFL, 158 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|-
|+800
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1400
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+5000
