The New York Jets at the moment have the seventh-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +1600.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

New York Betting Insights

New York won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of five Jets games last season went over the point total.

Defensively, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

Last season the Jets were 3-5 at home and 4-5 on the road.

When favored last season New York picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.

On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and picked up 94 yards.

Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his passes, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

In 17 games last year, C.J. Mosley compiled 1.0 sack to go with 4.0 TFL, 158 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +800 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1400 3 September 24 Patriots - +5000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +650 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +5000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 8 October 29 @ Giants - +5000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +6600 11 November 19 @ Bills - +800 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +6600 14 December 10 Texans - +15000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +6600 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3000 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +5000

