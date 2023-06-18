The Phoenix Mercury (2-7), on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Barclays Center, play the New York Liberty (6-3). The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-12.5) 162.5 -900 +625 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-12.5) 162.5 -909 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-12.5) 161.5 -899 +500 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Liberty vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Mercury have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • New York has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.
  • The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of times this season.
  • So far this year, four out of the Mercury's games with an over/under have hit the over.

