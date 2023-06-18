Liberty vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Mercury (2-7), on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Barclays Center, play the New York Liberty (6-3). The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-12.5)
|162.5
|-900
|+625
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-12.5)
|162.5
|-909
|+600
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-12.5)
|161.5
|-899
|+500
Liberty vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Mercury have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- New York has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.
- The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of times this season.
- So far this year, four out of the Mercury's games with an over/under have hit the over.
