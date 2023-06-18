WNBA action on Sunday will see the Phoenix Mercury (2-7) visiting Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (6-3) at Barclays Center, with the matchup starting at 12:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, New York fell short in an 86-79 loss to Atlanta. The Liberty were led by Marine Johannes, who finished with 18 points and four assists, while Betnijah Laney added 17 points. Phoenix lost to Washington 88-69 in their last game. Michaela Onyenwere (20 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 63.6 FG%) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-909 to win)

Liberty (-909 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+600 to win)

Mercury (+600 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-12.5)

Liberty (-12.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have been lifted by their offense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by averaging 85.2 points per game. They rank fifth in the league in points allowed (80 per contest).

New York ranks fourth in the WNBA with 36 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 35.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Liberty have been racking up assists in 2023, ranking best in the WNBA with 23.9 assists per game.

So far this year, New York is averaging 13.8 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 12 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Liberty have been thriving in terms of three-point shooting this season, ranking best in the WNBA in treys per game (9.9) and best in three-point percentage (36.8%).

With 7.6 threes conceded per game, New York ranks sixth in the WNBA. It is giving up a 35.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks eighth in the league.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty's offense has been much better at home (86.8 PPG) compared to road games (83.3 PPG). Meanwhile, their defense has been worse at home (80.6 PPG allowed) when compared to road games (79.3 PPG allowed).

New York rebounds better at home than on the road (37.4 RPG at home, 34.3 on the road), and it allows its opponents to pull down more boards in home games than in road games (36.2 at home, 34.8 on the road).

The Liberty average 25.6 assists per home contest, 3.8 more than their average on the road in 2023 (21.8). During the 2023 WNBA season, New York is committing more turnovers in home games (14 per game) than away (13.5), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (11.8 per game) compared to on the road (12.3).

This year, the Liberty are averaging 10 made three-pointers per game at home and 9.8 on the road (while making 38.2% from distance in home games compared to 35.1% on the road).

This year, New York averages 7.2 three-pointers conceded at home and 8 on the road (conceding 31.9% shooting from distance in home games compared to 40% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have compiled a 5-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.5% of those games).

The Liberty have played as a moneyline favorite of -909 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

New York's record against the spread is 3-5-0.

New York doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Liberty a 90.1% chance to win.

