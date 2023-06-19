In a match scheduled for Monday, Liam Broady (No. 151 in rankings) will meet Adrian Mannarino (No. 52) in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships.

Mannarino has -225 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Broady (+175).

Adrian Mannarino vs. Liam Broady Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Adrian Mannarino vs. Liam Broady Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 69.2% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Liam Broady -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Adrian Mannarino vs. Liam Broady Trends and Insights

Mannarino is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 103-ranked Jordan Thompson, 7-5, 6-7, 2-6, in the quarterfinals at the Libema Open.

In his last match on May 24, 2023, Broady was defeated 4-6, 6-0, 3-6 against Emilio Nava in the qualifying round of the French Open.

Mannarino has played 24.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Mannarino has played seven matches on grass over the past year, and 29.7 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches).

Broady has averaged 23.4 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 25 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 53.7% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Broady has played eight matches and averaged 27.5 games per match (18.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.2 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Mannarino and Broady have played two times, and Mannarino has been victorious in each of them, including their most recent matchup at the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com on February 15, 2022 (6-2, 6-3).

In four head-to-head sets between Mannarino and Broady, Mannarino has yet to drop any of them.

Mannarino and Broady have matched up for 37 total games, and Mannarino has won more often, securing 24 of them.

Broady and Mannarino have faced off two times, and they have averaged 18.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

