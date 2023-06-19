Andy Murray (No. 44) will meet Alex de Minaur (No. 18) in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships on Monday, June 19.

de Minaur is favored (-145) in this match, compared to the underdog Murray, who is +110.

Alex de Minaur vs. Andy Murray Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Alex de Minaur vs. Andy Murray Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 59.2% chance to win.

Alex de Minaur Andy Murray -145 Odds to Win Match +110 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 52.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.5

Alex de Minaur vs. Andy Murray Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the Libema Open on June 16, 2023 (his last match), de Minaur lost to Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

Murray is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 loss to No. 130-ranked Fabio Fognini in the Round of 128 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Through 58 matches over the past year (across all court types), de Minaur has played 24.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.4% of them.

In his 10 matches on grass over the past 12 months, de Minaur has played an average of 31.1 games (25.7 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Murray has played 34 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.3% of the games. He averages 29.0 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Murray is averaging 28.8 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set in five matches on grass in the past 12 months.

On April 10, 2023, de Minaur and Murray met in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Round of 64. de Minaur came out on top 6-1, 6-3.

de Minaur and Murray have faced off in two total sets, with de Minaur taking two of them and Murray zero.

de Minaur and Murray have competed in 16 total games, and de Minaur has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

In one match between de Minaur and Murray, they have played 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

