In the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Monday, Andrey Rublev (ranked No. 7) faces Yibing Wu (No. 64).

Rublev is the favorite (-450) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Wu, who is +310.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Andrey Rublev vs. Yibing Wu Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Andrey Rublev vs. Yibing Wu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 81.8% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Yibing Wu -450 Odds to Win Match +310 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 61.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Andrey Rublev vs. Yibing Wu Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the French Open on June 2, 2023 (his last match), Rublev was dropped by Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-0, 3-6, 6-7, 6-3.

In the MercedesCup (his most recent tournament), Wu was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 86-ranked Marton Fucsovics, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Through 72 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Rublev has played 25.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.0% of them.

Wu has played 28 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 26.8 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.3% of those games.

In two matches on grass courts in the past year, Wu has averaged 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 52.9% of those games.

Rublev and Wu have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.