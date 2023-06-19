Andrey Rublev vs. Yibing Wu: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Terra Wortmann Open
In the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Monday, Andrey Rublev (ranked No. 7) faces Yibing Wu (No. 64).
Rublev is the favorite (-450) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Wu, who is +310.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Andrey Rublev vs. Yibing Wu Match Information
- Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 19
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Andrey Rublev vs. Yibing Wu Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Andrey Rublev
|Yibing Wu
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+310
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|24.4%
|61.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Andrey Rublev vs. Yibing Wu Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 of the French Open on June 2, 2023 (his last match), Rublev was dropped by Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-0, 3-6, 6-7, 6-3.
- In the MercedesCup (his most recent tournament), Wu was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 86-ranked Marton Fucsovics, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.
- Through 72 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Rublev has played 25.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.0% of them.
- Wu has played 28 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 26.8 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.3% of those games.
- In two matches on grass courts in the past year, Wu has averaged 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 52.9% of those games.
- Rublev and Wu have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.