In a match slated for Monday, Taylor Fritz (No. 8 in rankings) will take on Bernabe Zapata Miralles (No. 50) in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships.

In the Round of 32, Fritz is the favorite against Zapata Miralles, with -1600 odds against the underdog's +725.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 94.1% chance to win.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles Taylor Fritz +725 Odds to Win Match -1600 12.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 36.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

Zapata Miralles most recently competed on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and the match finished in a 6-1, 7-6, 2-6, 0-6, 4-6 loss to No. 95-ranked Diego Schwartzman .

In his last match on June 16, 2023, Fritz was defeated 4-6, 5-7 against Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals of the MercedesCup.

Zapata Miralles has played 48 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.8 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches).

Zapata Miralles has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 27.5 games per match (18.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Fritz has competed in 72 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 55.7% of the games. He averages 26.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

On grass courts, Fritz has played 11 matches and averaged 28.7 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Zapata Miralles and Fritz have met one time dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 64. Zapata Miralles claimed victory in that matchup 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

Zapata Miralles and Fritz have faced off in four sets against each other, with Zapata Miralles claiming three of them.

Zapata Miralles has the edge in 34 total games against Fritz, winning 21 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Zapata Miralles and Fritz are averaging 34.0 games and 4.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.