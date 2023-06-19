In the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Monday, Alexander Bublik (ranked No. 47) meets Borna Coric (No. 15).

In this Round of 32 matchup, Bublik is favored (-120) against Coric (-110) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Borna Coric vs. Alexander Bublik Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Borna Coric vs. Alexander Bublik Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has a 54.5% chance to win.

Borna Coric Alexander Bublik -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 47.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Borna Coric vs. Alexander Bublik Trends and Insights

Coric last played on June 14, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open, and the match finished in a 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 68-ranked Mackenzie McDonald .

In the Libema Open (his most recent tournament), Bublik was taken down in the Round of 16 by No. 9-ranked Jannik Sinner, 4-6, 2-6.

Coric has played 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Coric has played one match on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches).

Bublik has averaged 25.3 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 50 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.6% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Bublik has played 12 matches and averaged 25.5 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Coric and Bublik have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.