In the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Monday, Alexander Bublik (ranked No. 47) meets Borna Coric (No. 15).
In this Round of 32 matchup, Bublik is favored (-120) against Coric (-110) .
Borna Coric vs. Alexander Bublik Match Information
- Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 19
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Borna Coric vs. Alexander Bublik Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Borna Coric
|Alexander Bublik
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|47.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.9
Borna Coric vs. Alexander Bublik Trends and Insights
- Coric last played on June 14, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open, and the match finished in a 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 68-ranked Mackenzie McDonald .
- In the Libema Open (his most recent tournament), Bublik was taken down in the Round of 16 by No. 9-ranked Jannik Sinner, 4-6, 2-6.
- Coric has played 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Coric has played one match on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Bublik has averaged 25.3 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 50 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.6% of the games.
- On grass surfaces, Bublik has played 12 matches and averaged 25.5 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.
- This is the first time that Coric and Bublik have matched up in the last five years.
