On Monday, Sabine Lisicki (No. 292 in the world) takes on Caroline Garcia (No. 4) in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open.

Compared to the underdog Lasicki (+290), Garcia is favored (-400) to make it to the Round of 16.

Caroline Garcia vs. Sabine Lisicki Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Caroline Garcia vs. Sabine Lisicki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has an 80.0% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Sabine Lisicki -400 Odds to Win Match +290 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 60.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.6

Caroline Garcia vs. Sabine Lisicki Trends and Insights

Garcia is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 56-ranked Anna Blinkova, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 64 at the French Open.

Lasicki is coming off a 3-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 219-ranked Kristina Dmitruk in the qualifying round at the Libema Open.

Garcia has played 76 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.6 games per match.

On grass, Garcia has played nine matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.4 games per match while winning 54.1% of games.

In her 12 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Lasicki is averaging 23.0 games per match while winning 50.4% of those games.

Lasicki is averaging 22.3 games per match and 9.9 games per set in four matches on grass courts in the past year.

Garcia and Lasicki have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers quarterfinals. Garcia won that bout 6-3, 7-6.

In two sets between Garcia and Lasicki, Garcia has yet to drop one.

Garcia has taken 13 games (59.1% win rate) against Lasicki, who has claimed nine games.

In one match between Garcia and Lasicki, they have played 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

