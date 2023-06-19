Daniil Medvedev (No. 3 ranking) will take on Marcos Giron (No. 57) in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Monday, June 19.

In the Round of 32, Medvedev is the favorite against Giron, with -800 odds against the underdog's +500.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Daniil Medvedev vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has an 88.9% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Marcos Giron -800 Odds to Win Match +500 88.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.7% 62.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.9

Daniil Medvedev vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

Medvedev was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 against Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open (his most recent match).

Giron beat Andrea Vavassori 7-6, 1-6, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 74 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Medvedev has played 22.3 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 58.9% of them.

In his four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Medvedev has played an average of 22.3 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Giron is averaging 24.8 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.8% of those games.

Giron is averaging 31.3 games per match (32.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past year.

Medvedev owns a 2-0 record against Giron. Their last matchup was a 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 victory for Medvedev in the Australian Open Round of 128 on January 16, 2023.

Medvedev and Giron have faced off in five sets against on another, with Medvedev capturing five of them.

Medvedev and Giron have competed in 41 total games, and Medvedev has won more often, capturing 30 of them.

In two matches between Medvedev and Giron, they have played 20.5 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

