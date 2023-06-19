On Monday, Lloyd Harris (No. 296 in the world) faces Denis Shapovalov (No. 29) in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open.

Compared to the underdog Harris (+225), Shapovalov is favored (-300) to get to the Round of 16.

Denis Shapovalov vs. Lloyd Harris Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Denis Shapovalov vs. Lloyd Harris Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Denis Shapovalov has a 75.0% chance to win.

Denis Shapovalov Lloyd Harris -300 Odds to Win Match +225 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

Denis Shapovalov vs. Lloyd Harris Trends and Insights

Shapovalov last competed on June 13, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup, and the matchup finished in a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 86-ranked Marton Fucsovics .

In his last match in the qualifying round of the Libema Open, Harris went down 4-6, 4-6 against Arthur Fils.

In his 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Shapovalov has played an average of 27.6 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Shapovalov has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 33.3 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.4% of games.

Harris has averaged 27.9 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) through his eight matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 46.6% of the games.

Harris is averaging 20.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Harris has defeated Shapovalov every time these two have played going back to 2015 (three matches). In their most recent meeting, Harris came out on top 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 of the Miami Open presented by Itau.

In eight total sets against one another, Harris has won seven, while Shapovalov has claimed one.

Harris has the edge in 85 total games against Shapovalov, claiming 49 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Shapovalov and Harris are averaging 28.3 games and 2.7 sets.

