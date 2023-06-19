In the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships on Monday, Diego Schwartzman (ranked No. 106) meets Mackenzie McDonald (No. 68).

McDonald is favored (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Schwartzman, who is +260.

Diego Schwartzman vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Diego Schwartzman vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 77.8% chance to win.

Diego Schwartzman Mackenzie McDonald +260 Odds to Win Match -350 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 41.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.7

Diego Schwartzman vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

Schwartzman most recently competed on June 2, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the French Open, and the match finished in a 2-6, 2-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas .

In the qualifying round on Sunday, McDonald beat No. 46-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Schwartzman has played 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.7 games per match (20.2 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Schwartzman has played three matches over the past year, totaling 31.3 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.2% of games.

McDonald is averaging 24.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.3% of those games.

In seven matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, McDonald has averaged 28.4 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 51.8% of those games.

Schwartzman and McDonald have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Round of 32. Schwartzman was victorious in that match 6-2, 6-2.

Schwartzman has taken two sets against McDonald (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to McDonald's zero.

Schwartzman and McDonald have squared off in 16 total games, and Schwartzman has won more often, securing 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Schwartzman and McDonald have averaged 16 games and two sets per match.

