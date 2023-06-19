On Monday, Varvara Gracheva (No. 44 in the world) meets Donna Vekic (No. 20) in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open.

Vekic is favored (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Gracheva, who is +175.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Donna Vekic vs. Varvara Gracheva Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Donna Vekic vs. Varvara Gracheva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has a 69.2% chance to win.

Donna Vekic Varvara Gracheva -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 57.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Donna Vekic vs. Varvara Gracheva Trends and Insights

Vekic is coming off a loss to No. 150-ranked Viktorija Golubic, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at the Viking Open Nottingham.

In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the French Open, Gracheva lost 2-6, 1-6 versus Sloane Stephens.

In her 50 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Vekic has played an average of 22.0 games.

In her six matches on grass over the past year, Vekic has played an average of 20.8 games.

Gracheva has averaged 21.9 games per match through her 53 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.7% of the games.

This is the first time that Vekic and Gracheva have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.