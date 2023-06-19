On Monday, Varvara Gracheva (No. 44 in the world) meets Donna Vekic (No. 20) in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open.

Vekic is favored (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Gracheva, who is +175.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Donna Vekic vs. Varvara Gracheva Match Information

  • Tournament: The Bett1open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, June 19
  • Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
  • Location: Berlin, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Donna Vekic vs. Varvara Gracheva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has a 69.2% chance to win.

Donna Vekic Varvara Gracheva
-225 Odds to Win Match +175
69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4%
57.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Donna Vekic vs. Varvara Gracheva Trends and Insights

  • Vekic is coming off a loss to No. 150-ranked Viktorija Golubic, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at the Viking Open Nottingham.
  • In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the French Open, Gracheva lost 2-6, 1-6 versus Sloane Stephens.
  • In her 50 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Vekic has played an average of 22.0 games.
  • In her six matches on grass over the past year, Vekic has played an average of 20.8 games.
  • Gracheva has averaged 21.9 games per match through her 53 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.7% of the games.
  • This is the first time that Vekic and Gracheva have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.