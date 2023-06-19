Donna Vekic vs. Varvara Gracheva: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bett1open
On Monday, Varvara Gracheva (No. 44 in the world) meets Donna Vekic (No. 20) in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open.
Vekic is favored (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Gracheva, who is +175.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Donna Vekic vs. Varvara Gracheva Match Information
- Tournament: The Bett1open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 19
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Donna Vekic vs. Varvara Gracheva Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Donna Vekic
|Varvara Gracheva
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|57.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Donna Vekic vs. Varvara Gracheva Trends and Insights
- Vekic is coming off a loss to No. 150-ranked Viktorija Golubic, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at the Viking Open Nottingham.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the French Open, Gracheva lost 2-6, 1-6 versus Sloane Stephens.
- In her 50 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Vekic has played an average of 22.0 games.
- In her six matches on grass over the past year, Vekic has played an average of 20.8 games.
- Gracheva has averaged 21.9 games per match through her 53 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.7% of the games.
- This is the first time that Vekic and Gracheva have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.