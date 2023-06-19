In a match scheduled for Monday, Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 58 in rankings) will take on Elina Svitolina (No. 73) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham.

In this Round of 32 match against Fruhvirtova (+350), Svitolina is favored to win with -550 odds.

Elina Svitolina vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Elina Svitolina vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has an 84.6% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Linda Fruhvirtova -550 Odds to Win Match +350 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 62.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.6

Elina Svitolina vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the French Open, Svitolina was defeated by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 4-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals.

Fruhvirtova most recently played on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open and was defeated 2-6, 2-6 by No. 333-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Through 13 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Svitolina has played 21.0 games per match and won 53.1% of them.

In the past year, Fruhvirtova has competed in 38 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.8% of the games. She averages 21.8 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

On grass courts, Fruhvirtova has played one match and averaged 31.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Svitolina and Fruhvirtova have not met on the court.

