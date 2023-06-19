In the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Monday, Gregoire Barrere (ranked No. 58) faces Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5).

Compared to the underdog Barrere (+340), Tsitsipas is favored (-500) to make it to the Round of 16.

Gregoire Barrere vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Gregoire Barrere vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has an 83.3% chance to win.

Gregoire Barrere Stefanos Tsitsipas +340 Odds to Win Match -500 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 37.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.5

Gregoire Barrere vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on June 14, 2023 (his last match), Barrere was defeated by Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 3-6.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup, Tsitsipas went down 6-7, 6-2, 5-7 versus Richard Gasquet.

Barrere has played 24.4 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Barrere has played three matches over the past year, totaling 17.7 games per match (17.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 41.5% of games.

In his 65 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Tsitsipas is averaging 25.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.7% of those games.

Tsitsipas is averaging 31.9 games per match (27.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set through eight matches on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Barrere and Tsitsipas have not met on the court.

