Ben Shelton (No. 35) will meet Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 46) in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships on Monday, June 19.

Compared to the underdog Shelton (+110), Wolf is the favorite (-145) to get to the Round of 16.

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Ben Shelton Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 59.2% chance to win.

Jeffrey John Wolf Ben Shelton -145 Odds to Win Match +110 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 53.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.5

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights

Wolf remains in the tournament despite suffering defeat 4-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Mackenzie McDonald.

In his last match on May 28, 2023, Shelton was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 against Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Wolf has played 24.7 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 49 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In the past 12 months, Shelton has played 28 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.0% of the games. He averages 29.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Wolf and Shelton have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 16. Shelton claimed victory in that matchup 6-7, 6-2, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Shelton and Wolf have squared off in five sets against on another, with Shelton winning three of them.

Shelton has the advantage in 55 total games versus Wolf, winning 31 of them.

In one match between Wolf and Shelton, they have played 55 games and five sets per match on average.

