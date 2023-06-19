In a match slated for Monday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 33 in rankings) will meet Jiri Lehecka (No. 37) in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships.

Davidovich Fokina is favored (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Lehecka, who is +120.

Jiri Lehecka vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jiri Lehecka vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 60.8% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +120 Odds to Win Match -155 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 47.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.7

Jiri Lehecka vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the MercedesCup, Lehecka was eliminated by No. 12-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 6-7, 4-6, in the Round of 16.

Davidovich Fokina is coming off a 6-7, 6-7, 2-6 defeat to No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic in the Round of 32 at the French Open.

Lehecka has played 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

Lehecka has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 36.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches).

Davidovich Fokina has played 51 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 26.3 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.8% of those games.

Davidovich Fokina is averaging 44.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 13.2 games per set through three matches on grass in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Lehecka and Davidovich Fokina have not met on the court.

