No. 18-ranked Karolina Pliskova will face No. 9 Petra Kvitova in the Bett1open Round of 32 on Monday, June 19.

Kvitova is favored (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Pliskova, who is +120.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Karolina Pliskova vs. Petra Kvitova Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Karolina Pliskova vs. Petra Kvitova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has a 60.8% chance to win.

Karolina Pliskova Petra Kvitova +120 Odds to Win Match -155 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 46.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Karolina Pliskova vs. Petra Kvitova Trends and Insights

Pliskova last competed on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and the match finished in a 0-6, 4-6 loss to No. 30-ranked Sloane Stephens .

Kvitova is coming off a 3-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 44-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the Round of 128 at the French Open.

In her 51 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Pliskova has played an average of 21.2 games.

On grass, Pliskova has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.0 games per match while winning 52.4% of games.

In her 46 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Kvitova is averaging 21.8 games per match and winning 54.2% of those games.

Kvitova is averaging 22.5 games per match and 10.0 games per set in eight matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Pliskova and Kvitova have met once dating back to 2015, in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Round of 32. Pliskova claimed victory in that matchup 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Pliskova has taken two versus Kvitova (66.7%), while Kvitova has claimed one.

Pliskova has taken 17 games (51.5% win rate) against Kvitova, who has secured 16 games.

Kvitova and Pliskova have squared off one time, and they have averaged 33.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.