In the Viking Classic Birmingham Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 62-ranked Catherine McNally against No. 49 Lauren Davis.

In this Round of 32 match versus Davis (+115), McNally is the favorite with -150 odds.

Lauren Davis vs. Catherine McNally Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Lauren Davis vs. Catherine McNally Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Catherine McNally has a 60.0% chance to win.

Lauren Davis Catherine McNally +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 46.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.3

Lauren Davis vs. Catherine McNally Trends and Insights

In her last match on June 1, 2023, Davis advanced past Lesia Tsurenko via walkover at the French Open.

In the Libema Open (her most recent tournament), McNally was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 202-ranked Celine Naef, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6.

Davis has played 20.7 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In her four matches on grass over the past year, Davis has played an average of 21.5 games.

In her 31 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, McNally is averaging 22.8 games per match while winning 53.2% of those games.

McNally is averaging 21.5 games per match and 8.6 games per set through two matches on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Davis and McNally have not competed against each other.

