In a match scheduled for Monday, Jan Choinski (No. 170 in rankings) will take on Lorenzo Musetti (No. 17) in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships.

In this Round of 32 match, Musetti is favored (-1100) against Choinski (+600) .

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Jan Choinski Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Jan Choinski Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 91.7% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Jan Choinski -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 70 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Jan Choinski Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the MercedesCup on June 16, 2023 (his most recent match), Musetti was defeated by Frances Tiafoe 7-6, 6-7, 2-6.

Choinski last played on May 24, 2023 in the qualifying round of the French Open and was taken down 6-3, 4-6, 0-6 by No. 118-ranked Sebastian Ofner.

Musetti has played 23.8 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 60 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Musetti has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.8 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.5% of games.

Choinski has played six matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.0 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 41.3% of those games.

Musetti and Choinski have not matched up against each other since 2015.

