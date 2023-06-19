In the Terra Wortmann Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 25-ranked Nick Kyrgios versus No. 41 Lorenzo Sonego.

With -120 odds, Kyrgios is favored over Sonego (-105) for this match.

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Nick Kyrgios Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Nick Kyrgios Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nick Kyrgios has a 54.5% chance to win.

Lorenzo Sonego Nick Kyrgios -105 Odds to Win Match -120 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Nick Kyrgios Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on June 14, 2023 (his last match), Sonego was defeated by Christopher O'Connell 6-7, 3-6.

Kyrgios last played on June 13, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup and was taken down 5-7, 3-6 by No. 64-ranked Yibing Wu.

Sonego has played 58 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Sonego has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 29.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.0% of games.

In his 31 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Kyrgios is averaging 27.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 55.4% of those games.

Kyrgios is averaging 31.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set through 11 matches on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Sonego and Kyrgios have not played against each other.

