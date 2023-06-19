In the Viking Classic Birmingham Round of 32 on Monday, No. 21-ranked Magda Linette takes on No. 42 Jasmine Paolini.

Linette is the favorite (-200) in this match, compared to the underdog Paolini, who is +155.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Magda Linette vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Magda Linette vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magda Linette has a 66.7% chance to win.

Magda Linette Jasmine Paolini -200 Odds to Win Match +155 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Magda Linette vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

Linette is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 131-ranked Jodie Anna Burrage, 5-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the Viking Open Nottingham.

Paolini last played on June 1, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the French Open and was defeated 2-6, 5-7 by No. 105-ranked Olga Danilovic.

Linette has played 22.4 games per match in her 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Linette has played an average of 23.4 games.

Paolini has averaged 20.6 games per match in her 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.3% of the games.

In one match on grass courts in the past year, Paolini has averaged 26.0 games per match and 8.7 games per set, winning 46.2% of those games.

Linette and Paolini have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.