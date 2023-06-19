No. 33-ranked Marie Bouzkova will take on No. 27 Bernarda Pera in the Viking Classic Birmingham Round of 32 on Monday, June 19.

Bouzkova has -155 odds to take home a win against Pera (+120).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Marie Bouzkova vs. Bernarda Pera Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marie Bouzkova vs. Bernarda Pera Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has a 60.8% chance to win.

Marie Bouzkova Bernarda Pera -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 56.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marie Bouzkova vs. Bernarda Pera Trends and Insights

Bouzkova most recently competed on May 30, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and the matchup ended in a 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 80-ranked Xinyu Wang .

In the French Open (her last tournament), Pera was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur, 3-6, 1-6.

Through 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Bouzkova has played 19.8 games per match and won 53.6% of them.

Bouzkova has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 22.5 games per match.

In the past year, Pera has played 53 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.4% of the games. She averages 21.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Pera is averaging 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through one match on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Bouzkova and Pera have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.