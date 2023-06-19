No. 21-ranked Matteo Berrettini will take on No. 42 Emil Ruusuvuori in the cinch Championships Round of 32 on Monday, June 19.

Against the underdog Berrettini (+130), Ruusuvuori is favored (-165) to get to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Matteo Berrettini vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Matteo Berrettini vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 62.3% chance to win.

Matteo Berrettini Emil Ruusuvuori +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 47.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Matteo Berrettini vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the MercedesCup, Berrettini was eliminated by No. 41-ranked Lorenzo Sonego, 1-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32.

In the Libema Open (his last tournament), Ruusuvuori was taken down in the semifinals by No. 38-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, 4-6, 5-7.

Berrettini has played 28 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.4 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

Berrettini has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 18.7 games per match (18.7 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Ruusuvuori has played 58 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.6% of the games. He averages 24.3 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

In three matches on grass courts in the past year, Ruusuvuori has averaged 29.7 games per match (17.0 in best-of-three matches) and 8.9 games per set, winning 47.2% of those games.

In the one match between Berrettini and Ruusuvuori dating back to 2015, in the Western & Southern Open Round of 32, Berrettini won 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.

Berrettini and Ruusuvuori have matched up in three total sets, with Berrettini taking two of them and Ruusuvuori one.

Berrettini has bettered Ruusuvuori in 19 of 35 total games between them, good for a 54.3% win rate.

In their one match against each other, Berrettini and Ruusuvuori are averaging 35.0 games and 3.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.