In the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships on Monday, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (ranked No. 6) faces Maxime Cressy (No. 40).

Rune carries -225 odds to claim a win versus Cressy (+170).

Maxime Cressy vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Maxime Cressy vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 69.2% chance to win.

Maxime Cressy Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +170 Odds to Win Match -225 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

Maxime Cressy vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Trends and Insights

Cressy is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 82-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler, 2-6, 6-7, in the Round of 32 at the Libema Open.

In his last match on June 7, 2023, Rune came up short 1-6, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

In his 50 matches over the past year across all court types, Cressy has played an average of 27.2 games (25.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 12 matches on grass over the past 12 months, Cressy has played an average of 29.4 games (26.2 in best-of-three matches).

Rune has averaged 24.7 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 77 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.7% of the games.

Rune is averaging 30.5 games per match (30.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set through two matches on grass courts in the past year.

In head-to-head matchups, Rune has collected three wins, while Cressy has one. In their last match on February 11, 2023, Cressy was victorious 7-5, 6-7, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Rune has taken eight against Cressy (80.0%), while Cressy has captured two.

Rune and Cressy have squared off in 107 total games, and Rune has won more often, claiming 62 of them.

In four matches between Cressy and Rune, they have played 26.8 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

