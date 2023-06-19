No. 62-ranked Mikael Ymer will take on No. 54 Brandon Nakashima in the Terra Wortmann Open Round of 32 on Monday, June 19.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Nakashima is the favorite (-210) against Ymer (+160) .

Mikael Ymer vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Mikael Ymer vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 67.7% chance to win.

Mikael Ymer Brandon Nakashima +160 Odds to Win Match -210 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

Mikael Ymer vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights

Ymer is coming off a defeat to No. 38-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the Libema Open.

Nakashima last played on June 13, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open and was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 by No. 42-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori.

In his 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Ymer has played an average of 24.3 games (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his five matches on grass over the past year, Ymer has played an average of 32.6 games (30.3 in best-of-three matches).

Nakashima is averaging 25.4 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.5% of those games.

In nine matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Nakashima has averaged 29.0 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set, winning 56.3% of those games.

This is the first time that Ymer and Nakashima have matched up in the last five years.

