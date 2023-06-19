In the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships on Monday, Miomir Kecmanovic (ranked No. 39) meets Cameron Norrie (No. 13).

Against the underdog Kecmanovic (+190), Norrie is favored (-250) to make it to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has a 71.4% chance to win.

Miomir Kecmanovic Cameron Norrie +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Libema Open, Kecmanovic was eliminated by Milos Raonic, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

Norrie most recently played on June 2, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the French Open and was defeated 1-6, 2-6, 4-6 by No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti.

Through 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Kecmanovic has played 24.2 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.2% of them.

In his five matches on grass over the past 12 months, Kecmanovic has played an average of 29.2 games (20.5 in best-of-three matches).

Norrie is averaging 25.7 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 67 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.6% of those games.

Norrie is averaging 31.9 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set in eight matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Going back to 2015, Norrie and Kecmanovic have met two times, and Norrie is 2-0, including a 6-2, 6-4 victory for Norrie at the Rolex Paris Masters on October 31, 2022, the last time these two went head-to-head.

In five total sets against each other, Norrie has taken four, while Kecmanovic has secured one.

Norrie has beaten Kecmanovic in 31 of 52 total games between them, good for a 59.6% winning percentage.

In two matches between Kecmanovic and Norrie, they have played 26.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.