In the Terra Wortmann Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 30-ranked Nicolas Jarry meets No. 77 Corentin Moutet.

Compared to the underdog Moutet (+125), Jarry is the favorite (-160) to make it to the Round of 16.

Nicolas Jarry vs. Corentin Moutet Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Nicolas Jarry vs. Corentin Moutet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 61.5% chance to win.

Nicolas Jarry Corentin Moutet -160 Odds to Win Match +125 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

Nicolas Jarry vs. Corentin Moutet Trends and Insights

Jarry is coming off a defeat to No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-7, 5-7, 5-7, in the Round of 16 at the French Open.

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup, Moutet went down 6-7, 7-6, 5-7 versus Aslan Karatsev.

In his 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Jarry has played an average of 25.0 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

Moutet has averaged 26.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 31 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.0% of the games.

Moutet is averaging 38.0 games per match (38.0 in best-of-three matches) and 12.7 games per set in one match on grass in the past 12 months.

In the only match between Jarry and Moutet dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Aix en Provence, France Men Singles 2022 Round of 16, Jarry came out on top 7-5, 6-1.

In terms of sets, Jarry has taken two against Moutet (100.0%), while Moutet has clinched zero.

Jarry and Moutet have matched up for 19 total games, and Jarry has won more often, capturing 13 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Jarry and Moutet are averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

