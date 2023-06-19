Laslo Djere (No. 60) will take on Oscar Otte (No. 141) in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open on Monday, June 19.

In this Round of 32 match, Otte is the favorite (-145) against Djere (+110) .

Oscar Otte vs. Laslo Djere Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Oscar Otte vs. Laslo Djere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Oscar Otte has a 59.2% chance to win.

Oscar Otte Laslo Djere -145 Odds to Win Match +110 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Oscar Otte vs. Laslo Djere Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup on June 13, 2023 (his most recent match), Otte was defeated by Gregoire Barrere 4-6, 3-6.

In his last match on June 15, 2023, Djere was defeated 1-6, 7-6, 3-6 versus Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open.

Otte has played 24.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his five matches on grass over the past 12 months, Otte has played an average of 18.2 games (20.5 in best-of-three matches).

Djere has played 55 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.3 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.3% of those games.

Djere is averaging 34.0 games per match (28.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set in four matches on grass in the past year.

In the only match between Otte and Djere dating back to 2015, in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 128, Otte won 6-3, 7-5.

Otte has taken two sets versus Djere (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Djere's zero.

Otte and Djere have squared off in 21 total games, and Otte has won more often, claiming 13 of them.

In one match between Otte and Djere, they have played 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

