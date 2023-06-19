Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (36-36) and the Boston Red Sox (37-35) at Target Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on June 19.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (3-3, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with James Paxton (2-1, 3.09 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have come away with 18 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a mark of 12-7 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 7 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (363 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.42 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule