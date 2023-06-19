Byron Buxton and Alex Verdugo will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

Red Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 76 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Fueled by 250 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 363 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .335.

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 4.42 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.294 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's James Paxton (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Paxton has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In six appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees W 15-5 Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/18/2023 Yankees W 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees W 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins - Away James Paxton Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins - Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins - Away Brayan Bello Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox - Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox - Away James Paxton Lance Lynn

