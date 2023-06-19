In the series opener on Monday, June 19, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (36-36) take on Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (37-35). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +120 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.27 ERA) vs James Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.09 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (+120) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Alex Verdugo get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 27 (62.8%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Twins have a 15-13 record (winning 53.6% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 3-3 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 12 times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275) Connor Wong 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.