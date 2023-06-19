In the Terra Wortmann Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 9-ranked Jannik Sinner versus No. 55 Richard Gasquet.

Sinner carries -650 odds to secure a win against Gasquet (+425).

Richard Gasquet vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Richard Gasquet vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has an 86.7% chance to win.

Richard Gasquet Jannik Sinner +425 Odds to Win Match -650 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 37.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.3

Richard Gasquet vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

Gasquet was defeated 4-6, 5-7 against Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals of the MercedesCup (his last match).

Sinner last played on June 16, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Libema Open and was defeated 3-6, 4-6 by No. 42-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori.

In his 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Gasquet has played an average of 25.7 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Gasquet has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 34.2 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.7% of games.

Sinner has averaged 24.8 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 69 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 56.9% of the games.

Sinner is averaging 32.3 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set in eight matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Gasquet and Sinner have met once dating back to 2015, in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 64. Sinner claimed victory in that match 6-3, 7-6.

Sinner and Gasquet have squared off in two sets against each other, with Sinner capturing two of them.

Sinner has the upper hand in 22 total games against Gasquet, winning 13 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Gasquet and Sinner have averaged 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

