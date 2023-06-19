No. 31-ranked Sebastian Korda will meet No. 28 Daniel Evans in the cinch Championships Round of 32 on Monday, June 19.

In the Round of 32, Korda is the favorite against Evans, with -140 odds compared to the underdog's +110.

Sebastian Korda vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Sebastian Korda vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 58.3% chance to win.

Sebastian Korda Daniel Evans -140 Odds to Win Match +110 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Sebastian Korda vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

Korda is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 118-ranked Sebastian Ofner, 3-6, 6-7, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the French Open.

Evans is coming off a 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 108-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Round of 128 at the French Open.

Korda has played 26.1 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 41 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his one match on grass over the past year, Korda has played an average of 22.0 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Evans has played 48 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.0 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.6% of those games.

In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Evans has averaged 22.7 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 44.1% of those games.

In the lone match between Korda and Evans dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 32, Korda won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Korda and Evans have played four total sets, with Korda securing three of them and Evans one.

Korda has the edge in 37 total games against Evans, capturing 21 of them.

In one match between Korda and Evans, they have played 37.0 games and 4.0 sets per match on average.

