In a match scheduled for Monday, Francisco Cerundolo (No. 20 in rankings) will face Tommy Paul (No. 16) in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Paul is favored (-275) against Cerundolo (+210) .

Tommy Paul vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Tommy Paul vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 73.3% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Francisco Cerundolo -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

Tommy Paul vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

Paul took down Billy Harris 6-3, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the French Open, Cerundolo went down 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 versus Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune.

Paul has played 26.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On grass, Paul has played nine matches over the past year, totaling 27.0 games per match (26.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 56.0% of games.

Cerundolo is averaging 25.8 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.3% of those games.

Cerundolo is averaging 35.5 games per match (33.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set through two matches on grass in the past 12 months.

On June 21, 2022, Paul and Cerundolo met in the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32. Paul took home the win 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Paul and Cerundolo have matched up in three total sets, with Paul claiming two of them and Cerundolo one.

Paul has the edge in 33 total games versus Cerundolo, winning 17 of them.

Paul and Cerundolo have squared off one time, averaging 33 games and three sets per match.

