In the cinch Championships Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 201-ranked Ryan Peniston against No. 36 Ugo Humbert.

In the Round of 32, Humbert is the favorite against Peniston, with -450 odds against the underdog's +310.

Ugo Humbert vs. Ryan Peniston Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Ugo Humbert vs. Ryan Peniston Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has an 81.8% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Ryan Peniston -450 Odds to Win Match +310 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 60 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40

Ugo Humbert vs. Ryan Peniston Trends and Insights

Humbert last competed on June 14, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open, and the match finished in a 2-6, 7-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 42-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori .

In his most recent match on May 24, 2023, Peniston came up short 6-2, 2-6, 4-6 versus Radu Albot in the qualifying round of the French Open.

In his 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Humbert has played an average of 26.3 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Humbert has played seven matches on grass over the past year, and 33.0 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Peniston is averaging 23.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 46.8% of those games.

Peniston is averaging 26.6 games per match (26.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in five matches on grass in the past year.

This is the first time that Humbert and Peniston have played in the last five years.

