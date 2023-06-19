On Monday, Venus Williams takes on Camila Giorgi (No. 47) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Giorgi is favored (-800) against Williams (+500) .

Venus Williams vs. Camila Giorgi Match Information

  • Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, June 19
  • Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club
  • Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom
  • Court Surface: Grass

Venus Williams vs. Camila Giorgi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Camila Giorgi has an 88.9% chance to win.

Venus Williams Camila Giorgi
+500 Odds to Win Match -800
16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9%
35.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.6

Venus Williams vs. Camila Giorgi Trends and Insights

  • Williams is coming off a loss to No. 202-ranked Celine Naef, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the Libema Open.
  • In her most recent match on June 15, 2023, Giorgi lost 5-7, 7-5, 3-6 against Elizabeth Mandlik in the Round of 16 of the Viking Open Nottingham.
  • In her seven matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Williams has played an average of 23.3 games.
  • Williams has played one match on grass over the past year, and 30.0 games per match.
  • In the past year, Giorgi has played 37 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.4% of the games. She averages 22.1 games per match and 10.0 games per set.
  • On grass surfaces, Giorgi has played seven matches and averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
  • Williams and Giorgi have not played each other since 2015.

