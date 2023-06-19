On Monday, Venus Williams takes on Camila Giorgi (No. 47) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Giorgi is favored (-800) against Williams (+500) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Venus Williams vs. Camila Giorgi Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 19

Monday, June 19 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Venus Williams vs. Camila Giorgi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Camila Giorgi has an 88.9% chance to win.

Venus Williams Camila Giorgi +500 Odds to Win Match -800 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% 35.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Venus Williams vs. Camila Giorgi Trends and Insights

Williams is coming off a loss to No. 202-ranked Celine Naef, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the Libema Open.

In her most recent match on June 15, 2023, Giorgi lost 5-7, 7-5, 3-6 against Elizabeth Mandlik in the Round of 16 of the Viking Open Nottingham.

In her seven matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Williams has played an average of 23.3 games.

Williams has played one match on grass over the past year, and 30.0 games per match.

In the past year, Giorgi has played 37 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.4% of the games. She averages 22.1 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Giorgi has played seven matches and averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Williams and Giorgi have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.