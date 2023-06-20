The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .323.

Duvall has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (18.8%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has an RBI in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year (eight of 16), he has scored, and in three of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 .341 AVG .286 .400 OBP .423 .659 SLG .667 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 10 RBI 6 11/3 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1

