In the Terra Wortmann Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 22-ranked Alexander Zverev faces No. 89 Dominic Thiem.

With -800 odds, Zverev is the favorite against Thiem (+500) for this match.

Alexander Zverev vs. Dominic Thiem Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Zverev vs. Dominic Thiem Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has an 88.9% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Dominic Thiem -800 Odds to Win Match +500 88.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.7% 68.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31.6

Alexander Zverev vs. Dominic Thiem Trends and Insights

Zverev is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud, 3-6, 4-6, 0-6, in the semifinals at the French Open.

Thiem last played on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open and was defeated 3-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-4, 2-6 by No. 64-ranked Pedro Cachin.

In his 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Zverev has played an average of 26.3 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 47 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Thiem is averaging 24.4 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.8% of those games.

In two head-to-head matches, Zverev and Thiem have split 1-1. Zverev came out on top in their last clash on May 8, 2021, winning 6-3, 6-4.

In seven total sets against each other, Zverev has clinched four, while Thiem has secured three.

Zverev and Thiem have competed in 69 total games, and Zverev has won more often, securing 37 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Zverev and Thiem are averaging 34.5 games and 3.5 sets.

