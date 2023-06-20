Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2 ranking) will face Vera Zvonareva in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open on Tuesday, June 20.

In the Round of 32, Sabalenka is the favorite against Zvonareva, with -10000 odds against the underdog's +1400.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Vera Zvonareva Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Vera Zvonareva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 99.0% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Vera Zvonareva -10000 Odds to Win Match +1400 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 6.7% 68.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31.1

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Vera Zvonareva Trends and Insights

Sabalenka is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 43-ranked Karolina Muchova, 6-7, 7-6, 5-7, in the semifinals at the French Open.

Zvonareva will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory over No. 219-ranked Eugenie Bouchard in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Sabalenka has played 21.5 games per match in her 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Zvonareva has played six matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 42.9% of those games.

In two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Zvonareva has averaged 26.5 games per match and 8.8 games per set, winning 56.6% of those games.

In the one match between Sabalenka and Zvonareva dating back to 2015, in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 64, Sabalenka won 6-1, 6-2.

Sabalenka and Zvonareva have competed in two sets, and Sabalenka has had the upper hand, winning all of them.

Sabalenka has beaten Zvonareva in 12 of 15 total games between them, good for a 80.0% winning percentage.

Sabalenka and Zvonareva have matched up one time, averaging 15.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

