On Tuesday, Barbora Krejcikova (No. 12 in the world) takes on Cristina Bucsa (No. 76) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Bucsa (+260), Krejcikova is favored with -350 odds.

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Cristina Bucsa Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Cristina Bucsa Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Barbora Krejcikova Cristina Bucsa -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Cristina Bucsa Trends and Insights

Krejcikova is coming off a defeat to No. 66-ranked Lesia Tsurenko, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128 at the French Open.

Bucsa took home the win 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 against Daria Saville in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Krejcikova has played 20.6 games per match and won 55.2% of them.

On grass, Krejcikova has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.3 games per match while winning 52.6% of games.

In the past 12 months, Bucsa has played 43 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.5% of the games. She averages 22.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Bucsa is averaging 21.8 games per match and 8.4 games per set in five matches on grass in the past 12 months.

In the lone match between Krejcikova and Bucsa dating back to 2015, in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open qualifying round, Bucsa came out on top 6-3, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Bucsa has secured two versus Krejcikova (100.0%), while Krejcikova has captured zero.

Bucsa and Krejcikova have squared off in 21 total games, with Bucsa winning 13 and Krejcikova capturing eight.

In one match between Krejcikova and Bucsa, they have played 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

