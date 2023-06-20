On Tuesday, Marketa Vondrousova (No. 53 in the world) faces Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (No. 35) in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open.

Vondrousova is favored (-190) in this match, compared to the underdog Andreescu, who is +145.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Marketa Vondrousova Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday, June 20 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Marketa Vondrousova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 65.5% chance to win.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Marketa Vondrousova +145 Odds to Win Match -190 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 44.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Marketa Vondrousova Trends and Insights

Andreescu most recently hit the court on June 15, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-7, 3-6 loss to No. 144-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova .

In her last match on May 31, 2023, Vondrousova was defeated 3-6, 4-6 versus Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

In her 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Andreescu has played an average of 21.3 games.

In her nine matches on grass over the past 12 months, Andreescu has played an average of 18.6 games.

In the past 12 months, Vondrousova has competed in 26 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 59.6% of the games. She averages 20.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

In the one match between Andreescu and Vondrousova dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64, Vondrousova came out on top 6-0, 6-1.

Vondrousova and Andreescu have competed in two sets against on another, with Vondrousova taking two of them.

Vondrousova and Andreescu have squared off in 13 total games, with Vondrousova winning 12 and Andreescu securing one.

In one match between Andreescu and Vondrousova, they have played 13.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.